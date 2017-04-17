Oregon Weedery is the Saul Goodman of Portland dispensaries—that is, it shares space with an Asian nail salon. The aromas of the two operations overlap as you enter the little house off Northwest 23rd Avenue and climb the stairs to the wee pot shop, mingling with the scent of pure diesel. Upstairs, there are tight quarters with low ceilings and efficient budtenders, who'll make enough room for the next customer lured over from the Salt & Straw line by briskly walking you through the flower available and checking you out. Flowers come from respected growers like SoFresh and the selection is rather large but definitely luxe, topping out at $24 per gram.