Where do you take a visiting pot snob? I take them to one of the two locations of Oregon's Finest, shops that manage to both channel Portland's aesthetic and provide them with whatever they're looking for. With one wood-heavy store in the Pearl and the other right by the Convention Center, Oregon's Finest clearly caters to visitors. Inside, it feels more like a steakhouse than a normal dispensary, exuding a reassuring masculine luxury. That comes at filet mignon prices, including a $20 gram of Durban Poison, a pure sativa you'll find crossed into many other strains sold around town. On top of all that, the shop is staffed sufficiently and is great about smoothly walking through the intricacies of what may be their first-ever legal purchase.