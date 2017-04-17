The tropical aesthetic has really taken hold of 2017, from all those phone cases with decorative leaves to my own personal appreciation for tiki bars, which have exploded like those fire drinks they serve. If you want to incorporate the island vibes into your smoking life, visit this discreet green house on Southeast Holgate Boulevard, named for the Hawaiian slang for weed, translated literally as "crazy grass." It's got potted palm trees, bright-orange walls and bud sold in metal tins that look like surf-wax candles. Nothing beats the three dogs that run up to you the minute you walk through the door. They're high on CBD dog treats, the budtenders will tell you, which the shop sells for $35 a tub.