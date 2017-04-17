Easily the most stylish retail establishment on this stretch of Northeast Sandy Boulevard's Green Mile, Panacea usually offers a stirring art exhibit preceding any shopping. A gallery of vivid abstract paintings by Ross Christy currently adorns the walls of the airy space, while the bud room has a cozier feel with carved wooden displays and colorful blown-glass pieces. The sophisticated environment is grounded by the welcoming budtenders, who are well versed in the inventory and particularly proud of the quality Bull Run Craft Cannabis flower from one of their own team members, whose Dream Dog hybrid runs $12 a gram. To compensate for the loss of a lot of interesting pot-infused products after the testing and licensing changes, there's a station in the back with a tutorial on making your own cannabis-infused oil.