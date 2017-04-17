Portland Best Buds was ousted from its original location on North Wall Avenue by neighbors who feared the influence of marijuana on their children. That building is now a customerless, theology-heavy bookstore, but Portland Best Buds is doing much better at a location four blocks away, in front of the new New Seasons. Although owned by former Grimm assistant director Paul Pedreira, the shop is managed by Michael Kinney, a silver-ponytailed Deadhead who has cultivated a deeply chill atmosphere—from the tie-dye, marker-drawn strain cards to the CBD chai tea (made by Ablis) in the fridge. The Portland dispensary community might sometimes be imagined as a high school, with some being the kids who hang in the library, others the chemistry lab, and others yet, the nurse's office. These are the kids blasting their radio while hotboxing their Volkswagen bus behind the gym.