A medical treasure hidden just off I-205, this was long known as the destination for high-quality clones from boutique local growers. Imagine if you could buy the secret ingredients from Portland's finest chefs? Growing from clones eliminates the gamble inherent in selecting a seed that will become a healthy, flowering plant. Now anyone over 21 can swing by here and pay $15 to $30 for a clone—the same price they'd pay for a gram at some spots. The shop has a comfortable, straightforward setup; the basic accommodations converging in a living room-meets-small town pharmacy vibe, true to traditional dispensary ambience pre-2015. The upside to shops with medical roots is their network of reliable producers, which translates to a selection of well-reputed farms like Nelson & Company Organics' indoor delicacies and the sun-grown buds from Pilot Farm, a Clean Green Certified grower out of Jackson County, at an affordable range of $6 to $13 a gram before taxes.