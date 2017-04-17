Blink and you'll miss this tiny operation hiding just north of I-84 on the edge of Montavilla. The long, heavily lacquered lodge of a space was manned by a solitary budtender on a recent visit, and the focus is flower. A handwritten chalkboard similar to the tap list at a trendy beer bar points out new additions, and a glass case shows a few nugs of each variety in glass cylinders fitted with their own microscopes. The list focuses on products grown without synthetics—a preference owner Chris Olson believes is the future in Oregon. Rooted's prized selection is Pure OG Kush from Trichome Farms, a strain that clocks in at 21.8 percent THC but hits like it's near 30. At an average of $14 a gram, most offerings aren't exactly cheap, but "clean green" is well worth the extra few dollars.