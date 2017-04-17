When I asked the budtender at bare-bones, white-walled Rose City Wellness' Old Town location about the shop's focus, he told me it's all about the top shelf. And he didn't just mean top shelf, but top shelf that's ridiculously strong: The flower selection focuses on the highest percentage of THC achievable by the suppliers. The approach makes sense for the location—dead center between the various nightlife destinations west of the Willamette and east of the Heights—a zone of the city where, once the sun sets on a weekend night, people are looking to get zooted. When in Rome, sell weed with the intention of getting folks very, very high.