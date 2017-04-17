Satchel's squat, nondescript exterior belies its modern, clinical interior. Minimalist art and a doctor's office-style waiting area provide a tranquil setting, separating it from some of the more festive cannabis purveyors. Its selection of shake-free prerolls are rolled in-store and clock in at $8 to $12 each. Flower prices range from $7 per gram up to $12 per gram, and frequent bargains like happy hour ($5 off cartridges) and the "Ripped City Special" (20 percent off prerolls when the Blazers play at home) sweeten the pot. In addition to the usual product lineup, Satchel stocks clever gift items like weed storage solutions and a selection of greeting cards that include a joint and a pack of matches. The dispensary's locally famous seeds and clones have been so popular they were out of stock on our recent visit—but the shop has since restocked. With off-street parking in its own lot, Satchel is a serene stop if you're near Arbor Lodge.