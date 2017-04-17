Shango Premium Cannabis is for when you feel like you've seen it all. This fast-growing chain has locations all over Oregon and is already planning a location in soon-to-be-legal Las Vegas. This higher-end, connoisseur-focused shop prefers to grow its own product rather than sell the same thing as countless other retailers. Not only does Shango earn the "premium" in its name, it curates its best-in-class flowers with a true eye for outstanding genetics. Its proprietary Orion's Belt and Chong's Choice Sativa (endorsed by Tommy Chong, who hand-picked the strain) are delightful, and both are among our favorite strains this year. Additionally, Shango produces its own extracts and vape cartridges, offering in-house and third-party edibles and topicals.