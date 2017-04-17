In the rapidly gentrifying Hollywood District, the Portland outpost of Colorado-based dispensary Silver Stem sits demurely on a tree-lined block of Northeast 40th Avenue. Known for its great deals and record-store atmosphere, the shop has a front window plastered with Leafly awards and daily specials scrolling on a digital monitor in the narrow reception area. You may have quite a bit of time to read it, since SS operates on a tight 1:1 budtender-to-customer ratio. During a recent visit, two fellow visitors grew impatient during the wait and left to shop elsewhere. Inside, album covers double as artwork, and the staff is spinning Chromeo or maybe Radiohead. While it does stock flower, Silver Stem is known for its inventory of concentrates. Most places carry a generic sativa or indica, but Silver Stem has an abundance of strain-specific extracts so you can get exactly what you want, whether it's a Pineapple Kush cartridge or some Blue Dream shatter. First-timers get 10 percent off their purchase, and Silver Stem accepts Visa and MasterCard—no shady ATM fees. Its website isn't updated often, so you may want to take a note from Outkast and call before you come.