Formerly the Green Oasis, Sovereign Cannabis stands out for its wide selection of clones— which it keeps around even in the off season, making the shop an asset for year-round indoor growers. Many of the strains offered as living plants are propagated by Sovereign from seed mothers, meaning the phenotypes offered aren't necessarily the same old cuts that end up in nurseries across the city. Plus, Sovereign grows much of the flower that it sells, so you'll be able to check out some of its strains in clone form before you take them home to your garden. If you've never smelled a room of weed plants in vegetative growth, it's an aroma worth beholding—and worth a trip to Hayden Island.