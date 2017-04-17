What the Grass Shack lacks in curb appeal is made up tenfold in hospitality and pleasant quirkiness. Founded by a trio of sisters from Hawaii, this unassuming storefront is protected by the kind of white iron bars you'd find on a bodega in Compton. Inside, it feels more like the snack counter at a municipal pool than a dispensary, right down to the cooler full of Hawaiian Sun fruit punch and the paper french-fry containers my budtender, Tessa, used to weigh out my selection. Her excitement over too much of the menu, which was color-coded by variety and inserted into the sleeve of an actual restaurant menu, was offset by her willingness to sell us as many half-grams as we wanted—a practice most bigger dispensaries find to be a nuisance. A wide selection of cartridges from Green Dragon and Select Strains are likely to attract the new-school cannabis consumer, but strains like Game Changer and Strawberry Cough seemed to be the biggest draw for the old-school smokers from the 'hood who steadily trickled through during our visit. Throw in a great banh mi from the Vietnamese bakery at the end of the plaza, and you've got a solid.