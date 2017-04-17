What the Green Remedy lacks in curb appeal it makes up for in sheer volume, particularly when it comes to shatter. Whether you live in deep Southeast or just find yourself in the area, this is a place where you can stock up for $30. It carries a Grandaddy Purp shatter that will leave you higher than this store's vaulted ceilings. It's a personal favorite of Green Remedy budtender James, the man who personally tests all products before they hit the shelves. Move around the glass cases to the far end of the spacious store to find just about every strain you've ever heard named in a rap lyric. Looking for something familiar like Obama Kush or Gorilla Glue 4? You'll probably find it in stock, or at least some form of a mash-up. If you're a fan of Bay Area rapper-turned-entrepreneur Berner, the Green Remedy keeps his highly touted phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies, Berner's Cookies, on hand.