1465 NE Prescott St., Suite C, 971-319-6945, thekingsofcanna.com. 10 am-8 pm Sunday-Wednesday, 10 am-10 pm Thursday-Saturday.

The Kings of Canna, located on Northeast Prescott Street in the space formerly occupied by Revival Drum Shop, is a neighborhood dispensary for connoisseurs. Yes, you'll see many of the same growers and strains as those who supply high-end shops like Farma and Five Zero Trees, but the choices here are curated like the taps at a beer bar—enthusiastically, and with pride for each product that made the cut, whether a 16-percent-THC Sherbet from Pruf Cultivar or a 20-percent-THC Orange Sherbet x Game Changer from Oregon Grown Organics. The Kings offer daily discounts, as well as budget eighths of top-shelf flower for $25 plus tax—and Friday through Sunday, everything is 10 percent off, so even the spendthrift can walk away feeling good about his or her bank account.

(The Kings of Canna, Ian Whitmore)
