The Kings of Canna, located on Northeast Prescott Street in the space formerly occupied by Revival Drum Shop, is a neighborhood dispensary for connoisseurs. Yes, you'll see many of the same growers and strains as those who supply high-end shops like Farma and Five Zero Trees, but the choices here are curated like the taps at a beer bar—enthusiastically, and with pride for each product that made the cut, whether a 16-percent-THC Sherbet from Pruf Cultivar or a 20-percent-THC Orange Sherbet x Game Changer from Oregon Grown Organics. The Kings offer daily discounts, as well as budget eighths of top-shelf flower for $25 plus tax—and Friday through Sunday, everything is 10 percent off, so even the spendthrift can walk away feeling good about his or her bank account.