Walking into the New Amsterdam is like scrolling through the Instagram profile of an advertising major who calls himself a "creative." Designed by Carlos Wigle—the New York creative director behind Jose Cuervo, Tropicana and Toms shoes ads—the place carries a glow of hip minimalism, from the floor-to-ceiling black paint to the hand-stamped white paper shopping bags to the 24-karat-gold rolling paper. It's had time to achieve this aesthetic: The New Amsterdam got its license two years ago, but after being delayed by building-code snafus in the former Beaterville Cafe spot, it finally opened in June. One gram of flower runs less than $15, while you can get a half-gram preroll for $5.50 and a two-pack of 1-gram prerolls for $10. The most fun buy, though, is seven half-gram prerolls for $36, which includes three strains. Pro tip: Every night from 8 to 10 pm is Flower Hour, which gets you 10 percent off eighths and 15 percent off ounces. Dope.