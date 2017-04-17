Among the first to take the concept of reception-room art as seriously as any local cafe, Thurman Street features an endearing, cottagelike exterior that complements the upscale shopping intersection near St. Honoré bakery. It opens into a wood-paneled waiting area that, on our visit, displayed work by Portland ceramicist Brett Stern and a collection of surreal paintings from Ian Hale. The modest flower menu features quality sun-grown from Black Crow Grow in West Linn and Eugene's Winberry Farms at a somewhat steep range of $12 to $14 a gram, with occasional discounts. You'll find more variety (and value) in the edibles section. Many dispensaries carry only one or two brands while waiting for the OLCC to finish sorting through license applications for edibles, but Thurman Street is stacked with Lunchbox Squibs, high-CBD ginger ale and cold-brew coffee, plus a pack of heavy-hitting 38.9 mg THC hard candy Jewels from Wana for $21 (including tax).