Ever dreamed of spending a Saturday crawling your way down Northeast Sandy Boulevard's Green Mile, burning up prerolls and ending the night with raucous karaoke at Chopsticks II? Well, this is where you'd start. This little shop carries a smallish selection of some very nice flower, including a beautiful jar of the most limonene-heavy Jack Herer I've ever encountered. Those top-shelf flowers are competitively priced, too—some of it as cheap as $10 per gram pretax. The selection of concentrates is rather small, though, and what they do have is on the spendy side.