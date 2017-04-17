A recent visit to this converted home behind the O'Neill Public House felt more like a trip to Dutch Bros than a stop in a dispensary: The lights were bright, the budtender bros were stoked, and the M83 and Passion Pit coming out of the speakers was turned up to 11. Along the knotty wooden shelving opposite the counter is a handsome selection of water pipes—a nice bonus a lot of dispensaries don't bother with. Inside the cases, tags are color coded by strain type, with details like THC and CBD content, pricing and grower clearly labeled for easy comprehension. Our budtender, a young Hawaiian guy in a backward Stüssy hat, was excited about the shop's massive selection of Select Strains, Green Dragon Extracts and Who? cartridges, as well as a super-fresh strain of GSC Thin Mints from Luvli Farms that has a tangy, almost effervescent scent that leapt right out of the jar. This fruity effervescence proved to be a commonality among the shop's flower; it matches the personality of the shop perfectly.