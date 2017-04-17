Vessel feels like a Scandinavian-inspired minimalist boutique set inside a white paper lamp. What used to be the storeroom of Elements Glass next door is now a tiny dispensary with a few dozen strains, most of which are grown by Vessel in Eugene. Grams range from $8 to $16, and the shop offers $20 eighths every day—not much for one of the few Clean Green Certified (think USDA Organic, but for cannabis) dispensaries in the city. With just two budtenders and a manager, the place is intimate, quiet and perfect for gazing at all the gorgeous high-end glass pipes and glass-blown art.