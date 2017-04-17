Don't let the unassuming storefront fool you. This efficient dispensary adjacent to PSU and the downtown area sells some of the most sought-after flower in the state—without a wait. You'll find glittering, award-winning buds from local indoor farms like Resin Ranchers and Applegate Valley sun-grown legends Liontree Organics, along with East Fork Medicinal, which specializes in high-CBD flower. Select and Evolvd vape cartridges and a variety of shatter in the 70 percent range are available, starting at $30 a gram. Its tippity-top shelf prices out at $12 to $18 a gram, but the quick service at this modest operation makes for a pleasant pit stop before braving the 405 on-ramp.