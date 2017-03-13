A local middle school student is pushing for stricter regulations on marijuana-related advertising in Oregon.
Yes, you read that correctly.
While most 14-year-olds are busy dealing with the agonizing awkwardness of puberty, Eddie Herzig has started an online petition urging lawmakers to force the removal of marijuana related advertising in public spaces. Herzig, now known as Portland's youngest narc, feels the billboards and banners around town are exposing kids to pot and may be encouraging minors to smoke.
We reached out to Herzig for comment but have not yet received a response.
In an interview with WW's news partner KATU-TV, Herzig says of the billboards: "These are things that are made to attract attention…It's attracting the attention of kids too."
The online petition cites the restriction of tobacco companies advertising on billboards. So far, it has 94 supporters, out of it's goal of 100.
The petition reads:
“With frequent advertising, kids think it is okay to use cannabis. THIS MUST STOP.”
Current OLCC regulations require dispensaries to display warnings and educational material inside shops. The laws do not say, however, where licensees can and cannot advertise outside of shops.
The OLCC's advertising restrictions give basic information on what cannabis ads can't do, such as contain misleading statements, target minors or use cartoonish images, encourage transport across state lines, make claims that recreational marijuana has curative or therapeutic effects or even display consumption of marijuana items.
It also says that, "a licensee may not utilize television, radio, billboards, print media or internet advertising unless the licensee has reliable evidence that no more than 30 percent of the audience for the program, publication or internet web site in or on which the advertising is to air or appear is reasonably expected to be under the age of 21."
The thirty percent portion of this law is where the grey area lies.
Anyway, this kid probably wouldn't be a fan of our favorite cannabis commercial, which was directed by an Oregon director and released this summer:
