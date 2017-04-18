Colorado Sunshine
Eugreen Horticulture
If you require a little mood elevation and extra energy to feel present in the moment, give Colorado Sunshine a try. With the scent of its Bubble Gum father and that flighty Jack Herer bliss, you can almost feel the rays of sun on your eyelids.
Mochi Gelato
TKO Reserve
The flavor-dense offspring of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Mochi Gelato by TKO Reserve is a Sherbinski-certified rare phenotype of Gelato for those who rely on a calm-but-uplifting high to be at one with the moment.
Cactus (Sativa Pheno)
Devil's Lettuce
A sweet cream-and-mango nose and a hashy flavor are expressed in this recessive sativa phenotype of the oft-indica Cactus, which resulted from a cross of old-school flavors Afghani and Northern Lights. Expect a strong, heady buzz with an elevated mood and a bit of body to keep you grounded.
