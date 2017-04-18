Sherbet
PrUf Cultivar
Possibly the perfect dessert weed, Pruf Cultivar's Sherbet is a proprietary cross of Purple Cookies and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies that packs a huge candy taste and bone-deep body high.
Obama Kush
Resin Ranchers
Afghani, a pure indica, imparts its sleepiness to OG Kush. Together, they produce gorgeous purple flowers and a relaxed, euphoric high. This is a flavorful smoke: berries, spice and lavender will coat your mouth long after you exhale.
Orion's Belt
Shango Premium Cannabis
If you want to sleep through the parade and well into the cleanup, give Shango's exclusive Orion's Belt a whirl. With a heavy concentration of linalool, this lavender-diesel mystery strain results in a euphoric sedation that should keep you sequestered to the end of the night.
