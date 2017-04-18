From looking at these fat, fuzzy nugs, you'd never think this strain is below 1 percent THC and rich in CBD. And yet that's Black Willie as grown by Bernie's Universal, a tiny dispensary in a shack just off the highway in Newport. This lemon-scented bud crosses Willie Nelson's favorite strain, winner of the best sativa at the 2005 High Times Cannabis Cup, with ultra-rare Vietnamese Black. It hits like a shoulder massage and a mug of chamomile tea.