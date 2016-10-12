In 2016, Wordstock is coming back in full force with a long list of improvements and amenities. The festival's footprint has expanded to include six new venues across the South Park Blocks area. While the core of the festival remains at the gorgeous Portland Art Museum, new stages include the 2,700-seat Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, the Brunish Theatre, the Winningstad Theatre, Oregon Historical Society, the Old Church, and the NW Film Center. Not only do these venues double the seating capacity, they offer stunning spaces to soak up lively discussions and readings from more than 100 authors. Advanced tickets are $15, and include all-day admission to the Portland Art Museum as well as a $5 book voucher to spend at the expanded book fair hosting nearly 80 vendors. Attendees can also check out local music from Portland'5's Music on Main and a perfect mix of local food trucks, including Bunk Sandwiches, Whole Bowl, Pip's Original Doughnuts, and more.