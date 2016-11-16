There are two gates in every person's life: an outer gate and an inner one. Our outer gate is strong. It's sturdy. It's our best selves that we present to the world. The inner gate is more intimate. It's the gateway into your home. Your health and well-being are personal matters. Inner Gate Acupuncture combines traditional acupuncture with Western sports medicine practices to create precise, personalized treatments to heal a patient's injuries. And this is why Portland's best acupuncture clinic as voted by Willamette Week readers chose to name itself after the inner gate.