Eric Breon: Initially, we planned to be a booking service, where we would take bookings for homeowners that managed their own homes. We quickly realized that even if we weren't contractually obligated for the quality of the experience, we were still on the hook for the customer's experience. If the home wasn't clean, we'd get the call, even though it wasn't our responsibility. For this reason, we quickly moved into full-service management, where we're responsible for everything.