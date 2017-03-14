I was driving I-5 in the Broadway zone, my GPS had traffic backed up to the Marquam—I had no idea what lane the congestion was in. Some people were switching lanes trying to find one they thought it would be faster, then they realize they made a bad choice. I was not aware coming around the curve that traffic was coming to a halt—I see all the brake lights, I have to stop, and hope the person behind me will stop. That kind of information becomes useful.