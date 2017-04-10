Willamette Week's Annual Summer Camp Guide is a great resource for Portland parents who are deciding where to send their children for summer activities. Day camps to overnight, arts, sports, music and everything in between.

pdxchildrensmus
warner
photocamp
madsciene
willowbrook
comicbook
elite
bikefirst
dragonfly
girlsbuild
MJCC
parks
echo
penn
art
cheer
tinker
CGST
PNCA
PCS
math
feral
vibe
oldmc
childmagic
rock
OES
tucker
circus
river
cedar
OMSI
film