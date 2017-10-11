NC: That made us want to do it even more. We had this big meeting with another distributor, and I was really nervous. I had just had a new baby and we walked in, expecting the typical tough guy establishment, and it turned out to be the only distributor in the whole Northeast that was all female – a total anomaly! We couldn't believe it, all of these women were so understanding and came out of the woodwork just to see the baby. Even when the baby started crying at one point in the middle of the meeting everyone just gave the needed space and allowed me to handle it, like it was nothing at all, then back to the conversation. I actually think the baby helped seal the deal – for once, it was a godsend!