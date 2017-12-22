This year, we're having our first WW's Portland Pet Pageant presented by Dove Lewis Hospital. This most prestigious competition is to find who is best pet deserving to be crowned Portland's Ultimate Supreme Pet (awhh). The competition open to all species: dogs, cats, iguanas, llamas, fish, and anything in between.
How does it work?
- First, nominate your pet.
- Once the nominations are closed, our expert panel of judges will review the submissions and narrow the competitors to the twenty animals we feel embody the grace, elegance, and beauty we are searching for in our champion.
- The twenty finalists will be paired off into twos to compete for different titles (such as: Most Glam, Best Dressed, etc.). You, the voter, will choose one pet from each pairing to win the title.
- After you have reviewed all the pets and chosen the title winners, you will then vote on the pet you think should be Portland’s Pet Pageant winner!
The winning pet will be the cover model of our Pet Issue publishing Jan. 31! The whole City of Roses will see how truly grand your pet is.
So want to nominate your pet? (Duh, of course you do.) Send us a photo of your pet being their cutest self with a short 140-character caption saying why they should be crowned our champion. You can email us at promotions@wweek.com with the subject line "My Pet is the Best!" or slide into our DM on Instagram at @willametteweek. We're taking all nominations until Jan. 4.
