THE PIXIE PROJECT

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? At Pixie, we make animal adoption and rescue a fun, family friendly, and positive experience. Our dedicated staff focuses on funding life-long matches between pet and adopter and takes a hands-on, personal approach to each and every adoption. Pixie is committed to keeping pets healthy, happy, and in their homes for life. Our on-site clinic offers low- income and homeless pet owners access to vital veterinary care and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, keeping pets out of shelters and saving lives. Our philosophy at Pixie is simple and unique: find the perfect pet for each person or family. At Pixie we’re not about getting animals out the door, we’re about getting pets into lifetime homes. Sometimes the “right” pet is waiting for you, and other times you may have to search for a while before your canine or feline soul-mate arrives. We promise, it will be worth the wait!

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteering is a great way to enrich the lives of animals. Through the help of volunteers we are able to provide one-on-one socialization for the animals as well as a clean and safe living environment. Volunteers are key in supporting staff and assisting in the care of the animals. Whether you are a dog person, cat person, or a little bit of both, we have plenty of ways for you to help!

Becca Ferguson volunteer@pixieproject.org

AUDUBON SOCIETY OF PORTLAND

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Audubon Society of Portland strives to inspire people from all walks of life to love and protect nature. We have been doing just that in Portland and beyond for over 115 years. Our work is diverse and far-reaching, ranging from education programs designed to engage youth and adults in the appreciation and stewardship of nature, rehabilitating wildlife, and advancing environmental science and policy. We have been instrumental in developing the environmental policies that shape our region today, from our urban neighborhoods to ancient forests to marine reserves.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Leading nature tours or birding walks, working in our Nature Store, providing administrative support, rehabilitating wildlife, restoring native species in our sanctuary, and helping out at some of our major events are just a sampling of the volunteer opportunities. Whatever you skills, interests, passions, or schedule, we likely have a role to match. Check out our website at www.audubonportland.org for more information.

Adam Kinnard akinnard@audubonpor tland.org 503-292-6855 ext. 108

CAT ADOPTION TEAM (CAT)

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Together with our community, we strive to make the Portland metro area one of the best places in the country for cats and the people who care for them. We offer adoption, foster, medical care, and low-cost spay/neuter programs, plus other high-quality services to help make life better for cats and people. Join us in saving lives!

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Make matches as an adoption counselor, become a kitten foster parent, represent CAT at events, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/ neuter clients, or be a kitty chauffeur. Just bring your people skills and compassion for cats to CAT and let’s save lives together!

Nancy Puro, Volunteer Manager volunteer@catadoptionteam.org 503-925-8903

PORTLAND ANIMAL WELFARE TEAM

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? PAW Team is a non- pro t organization that provides free veterinary care to the pets of those that are experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty. We provide services to over 800 families a year.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? All of our veterinarians, vet technicians, and vet assistants volunteer their time with us. Without those medical volunteers, we would not be able to provide the care that we do to so many pets in Oregon and Southern Washington. Our main need right now is medical volunteers to help us at our weekly clinics and our quarterly drop-in clinics.

Kara Klepinger kara@pawteam.org 503-206-6033

DOVELEWIS

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital is the only nonpro t, 24-hour emergency, critical care and specialty animal hospital in the region. With more than 40 years of service to the community, DoveLewis as treated more than 500,000 animals. DoveLewis community programs serve animals in need, the animal-loving community and veterinary professionals.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are needed to provide on- call transport for stray animals and wildlife, support annual fundraising events in a variety of roles, and represent DoveLewis at community outreach events. Your dog can even volunteer as donor for the DoveLewis Blood Bank! There is no minimum hour requirement to volunteer. Learn

more at dovelewis.org.

Jim Gabrio jgabrio@dovelewis.org 971-255-5950

FERAL CAT COALITION OF OREGON

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Whether abandoned, dumped, stray or born on the street, FCCO provides care for homeless cats in our community. The only organization in Portland focused on caring for feral and stray cats, and now also offering services for pet cats, our spay/neuter programs improve the lives of cats and prevent future generations of homeless kittens. Since 1995 we have spayed/neutered almost 90,000 cats!

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? If you’re a team player who cares about cats, we need you! We’ll find a volunteer position that matches your interests and skills. Join our growing volunteer program and help at our spay/neuter clinics, assist with office tasks, engage the community through outreach activities, help with fundraising, and lend your paw to special projects. Most shifts are weekdays at our SW Portland facility. We hope to hear from you!

Ashley Foley afoley@feralcats.com 503-797-2606

ANIMAL AID INC.

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We operate a free-roam cat shelter and a cat and dog foster program. We specialize in assisting animals who may not thrive in larger shelter environments, provide our adoptables with daily one-on-one interaction and any and all necessary vet care and training, and commit the animals we rescue for life, including ongoing post-adoption support and a lifetime return policy.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Animal Aid would not exist without the love and dedication of our volunteers! On-site volunteer opportunities include cat caregiving, cat socializing, assisting with cat and dog adoptions, and assisting with front desk reception and administration. Off-site volunteer opportunities include assisting with fundraising and outreach, events, facilities, and marketing, as well as cat and dog fostering.

Julie Toporowski volunteer@animalaidpdx.org 503-292-6628

RABBIT ADVOCATES

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? As a rescue and educational organization, our mission is to improve the lives of abandoned domestic rabbits. We rescue and then foster them in private homes and organize adoption outreaches, as well as offering “bunny spa days” at two Portland locations. We have a spay and neuter program for our foster rabbits and those in the community who have rabbits, but need some finnancial assistance to have them altered.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We pack hay as a fundraiser once a month; BunnyPalooza is coming up in September and there are many volunteer opportunities associated with that event. Groomers and “pawdicurists” are welcome at the spa days (we train on the job). Foster homes are always needed–training and certification are provided. Photographers for adoptable rabbits would be wonderful. Apply at our web site rabbitadvocates.org to see other areas of interest.

Lora Skelton loraskelton@yahoo.com 503-617-1625

THE PONGO FUND

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Pongo Fund is one of the most innovative groups around, providing high-quality food and lifesaving veterinary care to the pets of those in need, including the homeless, seniors and more. Thereby preventing the hunger and suffering of the animals they love. Our small-but-mighty group has provided more than 10 million meals, saving the lives of 100,000 animals throughout Oregon.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We’ve got some incredible opportunities including our Kibble Pack Team,

our Emergency Kibble Response Team, our Veterinary Care Team, our Fundraising Team, our Events Team, our Pet Food Drive Team, our Marketing Team and more. You name it and we can probably nd a way for you to help with it. info@thepongofund.org 503-939-7555

CHILDREN’S HEALING ART PROJECT

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? CHAP brings the healing power of art to children and their families facing medical challenges. At CHAP, children are known for their creativity and ingenuity – not by their disease, diagnosis or disability.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We LOVE our volunteers, interns and in-service groups! Without the support of our amazing and dedicated volunteers, we could not deliver the quality and quantity of FREE art activities to the children and families we serve. Volunteer projects might include studio maintenance, preparation of foundational program materials, sequining art objects, printmaking projects, and administrative tasks.

Faye Pendergrass faye@chappdx.org 503-243-5294

KBOO COMMUNITY RADIO

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? For 50 years, KBOO has been at the center of Portland’s countercultural & political life. We remain focused on access and diversity even now. Our work centers on communities who lack mass media representation. KBOO is not only “community supported radio”, it is “community supporting radio.” We are building a city of media makers, and offer free broadcast training to

volunteers.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are critical to KBOO’s ongoing health — programming is made by volunteers, back office tasks are done by volunteers, technical expertise is lent by volunteers. KBOO can only exist because of the passion volunteers have for a liberated, accessible media. Volunteering at KBOO can take many paths, and we welcome people of all ages, skills, and abilities!

Ani Haines volunteer@kboo.org 503-231-8032

PORTLAND CENTER STAGE

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Portland Center Stage at The Armory inspires our community by bringing stories to life in unexpected ways. It is the largest theater company in Portland and among the top 20 regional theaters in the country. Established in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the company became independent in 1994 and has been under the leadership of Artistic Director Chris Coleman since 2000. An estimated 150,000 visitors attend The Armory annually to enjoy a mix of classical, contemporary and world premiere productions, along with the annual JAW: A Playwrights Festival, and a variety of high quality education and community programs Volunteers help out in a variety of ways that include ushering, of ce administrative help, hospitality and providing docent tours.

RaChelle Schmidt RaChelleS@pcs.org 503-445-3825

OREGON CONVENTION CENTER

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We host local, regional, national and international events.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are front and center as one of our Rose City ambassadors – greeting visitors, giving directions, offering dining tips, and recommending places to visit in and around our exciting and beautiful city. Volunteers help our guests have a wonderful and memorable time in Portland.

Peri Muhich perimuhich@oregoncc.org 503-731-7858

OREGON FOOD BANK

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Help us create an Oregon without hunger! Join one of our fun, energetic 2-3 hour long food repack, garden or nutrition education shifts. You’ll be AMAZED at how much we can do! Shifts run throughout the week in Portland and Beaverton, including weeknights and weekends. Volunteers are also needed to support our monthly food distribution programs throughout Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? No special skills are required and training occurs on-site for garden, food distribution and food repack shifts. Many shifts are available for ages 6+, and we can accommodate large groups. Passion, enthusiasm, and willingness to sweat preferred! It’s easy to sign up. Visit www.oregonfoodbank.org to learn more and see the schedule.

Laura Yeary volunteer@oregonfoodbank.org

CEDAR SINAI PARK

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We provide residential and community-based care to our elders and adults with special needs, allowing them to live with comfort, independence, and dignity. We recognize that people, including our eldest and most frail citizens, have the right to control decisions made about their lives. Our subsidiary company, Jewish Family and Child Service provides social services that improve the lives of adults, families, and children in the Jewish and general communities.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are at the heart of what we do. From leading recreational activities to lending a listening ear, your time is an essential gift to our residents and to this community. We connect elderly people living in the community to our volunteers and provide transportation to a once a month meeting of Holocaust survivors.

Sarah Whisenhunt volunteer@cedarsinaipark.org 971-347-3225

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY PORTLAND/METRO EAST

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Habitat for Humanity creates affordable homeownership opportunities by partnering with hardworking families and the community to build simple, healthy, affordable homes. Each Habitat homeowner helps build and purchase their home with an affordable mortgage. Since 1981, Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East has built over 340 360 homes for families in need.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? No experience necessary! We need your help to keep building affordable homes in our community. We work year-round and have both indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities available. Please join us to make the dream of homeownership a reality for deserving families in the Portland/ Metro East area.

Marianne McClure marianne@habitatportlandmetro.org 503-287-9529 x14

GUARDIAN PARTNERS

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Our goals are to identify abuse or exploitation of those under guardianship in Portland, and also to support the thousands of Guardians who care for older adults, persons with disabilities, and children in Oregon.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteer monitors are at the heart of our mission to ensure vulnerable Oregonians are not experiencing abuse or neglect. Volunteer monitors are appointed by the Court to a speci c case. Volunteers review the case files at the Probate Court, visit independently with the Guardian and the Protected Person and write a report to the Court regarding their findings.

Kristy Wood kristy@guardian-par tners.org 971-409-1358

HUMAN SOLUTIONS

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Human Solutions’ Family Center and Gresham Women’s Shelter provides housing year-round to families and women facing barriers to housing. Both shelters operate year-round and provide 3 meals a day to all participants. The Family Center houses 130 individuals a night, half of those being children. The Women’s Shelter houses 90 women a night who are eeing from Domestic Violence.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking for folks who can come together to provide and serve meals for either of our shelters. Feeding this many families and women a day, 3 times a day, year-round, is a daunting task financially as well as for staff members, who really should be focusing on providing other resources to our participants. Bringing home- made casseroles, lasagnas, making sandwiches, or purchasing pizzas are all great examples of how folks can help! We provide all serving utensils, tables, and staff support!

Christina Newcomb cnewcomb@humansolutions.org 503-278-1637

TRAUMA INTERVENTION PROGRAM OF PORTLAND/VANCOUVER, INC. (TIP)

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? TIP is a group of specially trained citizen volunteers who provide emotional aid and practical support and resources to victims of traumatic events and their families in the rst few hours following a tragedy.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Sign up for a Training Academy and become a TIP Volunteer!

June Vining tipstaff@tipnw.org 503-823-3937

HACIENDA CDC

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Hacienda CDC is a Latino Community Development Corporation that strengthens families by providing affordable housing, home-ownership support, economic advancement and educational opportunities.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking for volunteers to work with youth in our SUN Youth Advocacy and Expresiones After School Programs. Volunteers will help students complete their homework, engage youth in extracurricular activities and provide general program support to our onsite coordinators. We look forward to welcoming volunteers into our ¡Comunidad Viva!

Pilar Palos ppalos@HACIENDACDC.ORG

JOIN

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Since its founding 25 years ago, JOIN has helped over 10,000 people nd a path out of homelessness and into stable housing. Despite an increasingly challenging rental market, JOIN continues to help 900 people each year leave the streets for a home and hundreds more with critical basic services.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can help run JOIN’s basic service center where 80-100 people experiencing homelessness come each weekday for vital basic services. We ask volunteers to commit to a weekly 2-3 hour shift.

Kristin Sanchez ksanchez@joinpdx.org 503-956-4734

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Alzheimer’s Association has provided education and support for Oregonians with dementia, their families, and caregivers since 1982. We serve the Portland metro and Southwest Washington area with resources, information and support. Each year, the Alzheimer’s Association provides live education courses, robust online services, a 24/7 helpline, local support groups, and an annual caregivers conference.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Our volunteers are passionate and want to make a difference in the ght against Alzheimer’s disease. We offer a wide range of volunteer opportunities, from education presenters and support group facilitators, to fundraising committee members and day-of volunteers at our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. Learn more: alz.org/oregon

Stacey Smith sesmith@alz.org 503-416-0200

EDWARDS CENTER, INC.

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We provide training, education, employment, housing, & social opportunities for individuals with developmental & intellectual disabilities in Washington & Clackamas Counties.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can work with participants on tasks, teach a class, attend an event, help with fund raising, improve our grounds or homes or do some admin work. Many opportunities are available for one person or a group or people.

Shelly Edwards sedwards@edwardscenter.org 503-466-2171 x106

COMMUNITY CYCLING CENTER

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Community Cycling Center broadens access to bicycling and its bene ts. We believe that all Portlanders— regardless of income or background— should have the opportunity to experience the joy, freedom, and health bene ts of bicycling. This is the motivation behind everything that we do.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? You don’t need bicycle mechanic skills to begin wrenching; you’ll have a chance to become a Certified Volunteer Mechanic! If wrenching isn’t your thing, volunteers can lead rides and safety clinics. Plus, we rely on volunteer support for communications and marketing, interpreting, recycling bike parts and much more. Come to orientation at 7pm at our shop on the first Tuesday of the month (Feb – Nov) to learn more! volunteer@communitycyclingcenter.org 503-288-8864

TRANSITION PROJECTS

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Transition Projects provides individuals with the services, resources and tools they need to end their homelessness, secure housing, and maintain that housing. Transition Projects operates and manages nine unique locations and places hundreds of people into housing each year throughout the Metro-area. Serving over 10,000 people annually, Transition Projects helps Portland’s most vulnerable neighbors start their journey toward stable housing.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers play a large role in Transition Projects’ mission, helping us sustain key areas of our work. There are year round opportunities for both individuals and groups to get involved in weekly, on-call, or one-time volunteer roles. Our biggest volunteer need is for meal provider groups to bring healthy, nutritious dinners to our shelters. Learn more about volunteering at www. tprojects.org/volunteer.

Tamara Chacon tamara@tprojects.org 503-280-4741

BRADLEY ANGLE

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Bradley Angle’s mission is to serve all people experiencing, or at risk of, domestic violence by providing safety, education, empowerment, healing and hope. We offer survivors emergency shelter, housing assistance, youth & family services, support groups, economic empowerment classes, and culturally specific support for LGBTQ survivors and Black/African American survivors.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can help survivors through Bradley Angle by assisting at GlamHer, our annual fundraising Gala, and at our annual Economic Empowerment Lunch. We also welcome volunteers at FINDpdx, our annual weekend pop-up shop. The sale offers thousands of donated new items at 50% off the lowest retail prices found online. Learn more about these opportunities and more at bradleyangle.org/volunteer.

Leada Fuller-Marashi leadaf@bradleyangle.org 503-232-1528 ext. 206

MAYBELLE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Maybelle Center believes that no one deserves to live in isolation. We have been building community and relationship with individuals in Old Town/Downtown Portland for over 25 years. Maybelle Center reduces loneliness and isolation by providing meaningful connection through volunteer visits, our Community Room, individual member support, and housing.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? HOME VISITING: A cornerstone program at Maybelle Center. You’ll say “hello” weekly to members in their homes or another location in the neighborhood. COMMUNITY ROOM: Simply

be present to members in our Community Room. SPIRITUAL SUPPORT: We offer knitting, art, spiritual support groups on a weekly basis. COMMUNITY CHOIR: Experience community through—no music experience necessary!

Kerry Linhares volunteer@maybellecenter.org 971-202-7461

ON-THE-MOVE COMMUNITY INTEGRATION

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? On-the-Move supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in accessing their community through healthful, meaningful and environmentally responsible activities. Each day we are out in the community modeling inclusion and celebrating diversity.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking match volunteer community members with individuals with developmental disabilities for the purpose of creating and fostering reciprocal relationships and helping integrate participants into their greater community. We are looking for volunteers able to commit to a semi-longterm, but low frequency commitment. With the help of volunteers, participants expand their knowledge though our programs

that inspire personal enrichment in areas like literacy and healthy relationships.

Jackie Cunningham Jackie@onthemoveonline.org 503-287-0346

METROPOLITAN FAMILY SERVICE

HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We help people move beyond the limitations of poverty, inequity

and social isolation. Two of our programs engage older adults in our communities. Project Linkage provides free rides for older adults and people with disabilities. Experience Corps taps into the experience and passion of older adults to ensure that every child has a chance to succeed in school.

HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteer drivers with Project Linkage can help provide free rides to appointments, grocery shopping and other engagements, that help older adults stay independent and connected to their community. Volunteers age 50+ can be tutors and mentors for kids in kindergarten through third grade through our Experience corps program.

Maruska Lynch maruskal@mfs.email 503-290-9427