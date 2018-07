Summer is here!! The sun is out, temps are up, and the 17th Annual Mississippi Ave. Street Fair bursts into action this Saturday, July 14 with 200+ local vendors, 40 bands on 6 stages, and more. Before you go, click here to get a downloadable schedule of events and map so you don't miss a lick of N. Portland summer at it's finest. Mississippi Ave. Street Fair, Historic N. Mississippi Ave. 10 am- 9 pm. Family friendly. Free admission.