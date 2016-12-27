225,103
Gallons of HRD vodka sold in Oregon, the No. 1 liquor by volume purchased in the state.
14
New liquor stores approved in the Portland area.
4
The number of these liquor stores that will be inside Walmarts.
99
BeerAdvocate rating for the online site's top Oregon-brewed beer, Deschutes Abyss. Boneyard's Notorious triple IPA also got a 99 rating, but with many fewer reviews.
64,977
Barrels of beer sold in Oregon by Deschutes Brewery through September—more than any other brewery in the state.
0.17
Barrels of beer sold during that span by Wm. Roesch brewery, a Pendleton brand founded in 1892 and revived by family members in 2010. It was the smallest recorded output of any Oregon brewery.
$75
Price of 12 ounces of Grand Cru Finca El Injerto Gesha, the most expensive bag of coffee sold by Stumptown Roasters.
$1,020
Price of the most expensive bottle of sherry in Portland—1.5 liters of 1975 Bodegas Tradicion Palo Cortado at Pix Pâtisserie. That's $105 more than Pix's most expensive 1.5-liter bottle of Champagne, a 2006 Louis Roederer Brut.
$8,987.85
Price of the most expensive bottle of liquor available in Oregon—750 milliliters of Glenfiddich 50-year-old single-malt scotch.
$300
Price of the "Alternative Venue for a Six Pack" special at Hawthorne bar Likewise, in which the bartender sells you a six-pack, closes the bar and grants you an hour in someone else's house to drink the beer.
23 days
Length of time that the controversial restaurant Saffron Colonial was open on North Williams Avenue before changing its name to British Overseas Restaurant Corporation.
Less than 24 hours
Length of time that a painting of Adolf Hitler wearing a Trump "Make America Great Again" cap was on display at Southeast Clinton Street's Night Light Lounge before complaints led to its removal.
$125
Cost of the most expensive bottle of beer at Belmont Station, Anchorage's A Deal With the Devil, batch No. 1.
$319
The tab for three people at SuperBite, the most expensive check of any restaurant visited for our 2016 Restaurant Guide. The West End modernist tapas spot from the owners of Ox steakhouse was not included in our top 50.
$115
Price of the tomahawk steak for two at Joey Harrington's Pearl Tavern and for the 42-ounce bone-in rib-eye at Ox, making them the most expensive menu steaks in Portland.
$0
Price of the 72-ounce steak devoured by WW staffer Matthew Korfhage at Sayler's Old Country Kitchen. He was the 640th person since 1948 to eat the steak in under an hour. It would have cost $65 if he'd failed to finish.
14
Oregonian staffers who reported symptoms of norovirus food poisoning after consuming a "morale-boosting" cake.
