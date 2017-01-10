Now to Phoenix: I lived in Phoenix for five years, though I haven't been back for three now. Nevertheless, I understand that hip Phoenicians tend to be both defensive and deprecating about their city. So I do appreciate Laurie telling them to buck up and appreciate what they have. I don't agree that their Mexican food is better than L.A., but it's really, really fucking good. Truly, you can get Mexican that's better than anything available in Portland on pretty much any corner between the 17, Country Club, Shea and Baseline. I crave Carolina's on a weekly basis.