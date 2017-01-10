Let me start with this: I like Laurie Notaro. Laurie Notaro has written great things for this newspaper and for the world in general. Laurie Notaro has good taste in food and other things.
But Laurie is talking out of school in her recent piece for Phoenix New Times, in which she slams the Portland food scene to make a point about how good the Phoenix food scene has gotten.
I can tell you what has happened in Portland, Oregon, the Great Food City. People are eating pigeons and fried sunflower seeds, shrimp oil and something called scallop powder. You can have that last ingredient on a ravioli appetizer for $23. I’m all for experimenting and creating a broad base of flavors — but when something on a menu makes me laugh out loud, I’m a little done. That’s not really great food but a serving of pretension, and frankly, when was that a chapter in Mastering the Art of French Cooking?
[W]hat you get in Portland: exorbitant prices, an attitude from someone handing you a plate or directing you to a table as if they were conducting the Mars shuttle landing, and lines. Long, long, long lines. And if the lines to get into the place of the moment aren’t long enough, there’s a strategy to make them longer. Shut down a cash register or make the wait time for the next available table … extended. Doesn’t that make you feel superior? To wait two hours for a table in a place that serves fried catfish and pimento cheese? Does it make the licks on your garlic ice cream that much more heavenly?
Laurie goes on to make several other points: That Phoenix has the best Mexican food in the country, that Phoenix food has come a long way and that in Phoenix every casual meal is good, while Portland is expensive.
Where to start?
Well, how about Eugene—where Laurie lives. Eugene is not Portland. It's our Tucson. People in Tucson may not reasonably have hot takes about Phoenix food, takes which run contrary to what everyone else says based on living a few hours away. Why would Eugene be different? Unless you're living in Portland, please don't assess our food scene.
It's been a few years since I've been to Eugene, so I'll be circumspect in my commentary. But it's, uh, not quite Portland. It lacks some of the, errr, amenities. Eugene is a good place to drink a beer called Mouth Raper and eat Mexican-Korean fusion food from a cart about a decade after that was a thing. But it's not Portland.
Now to Phoenix: I lived in Phoenix for five years, though I haven't been back for three now. Nevertheless, I understand that hip Phoenicians tend to be both defensive and deprecating about their city. So I do appreciate Laurie telling them to buck up and appreciate what they have. I don't agree that their Mexican food is better than L.A., but it's really, really fucking good. Truly, you can get Mexican that's better than anything available in Portland on pretty much any corner between the 17, Country Club, Shea and Baseline. I crave Carolina's on a weekly basis.
But it's the other part of Laurie's arguments that fall flat:
Even in the suburbs you’ll find an Al Hamra for Indian food, or a POMO for a wood-fired pizza, or a hot dog at Simon’s. A good food city will have solid food for everyone, not just the people who want to eat the bird that is a rat with wings. A good food city means that for every meal, you have a dozen awesome choices and that making a decision is difficult. A good food city means that if you have $160 to burn and want to spend four hours eating it, you can. A good food city means that if you have 10 bucks, you can get the best burrito you’ve ever had. A good food city means that you have new, you have old, you have choices, and you have standards.
The thing is, that's Portland. We're the Kings of Mid-Range Dining.
Not Mexican (NOOOOOOOT MEXICAN!) but certainly Indian, pizza and the other things she mentioned.
Out in Hillsboro, get Indian at a place called Chennai Masala, which can take the Pepsi challenge with anything they have in Scottsdale. if you want a hot dog, we have OP Wurst—the best hotdogs you're going to get anywhere on the west coast. We also have fantastic ramen for $10 a bowl. And crazy good sandwiches that get delivered to your house at 3 am and amazing pizza. (Suck it Phoenix: Pizzeria Bianco would not be a top five spot here!)
Sure, if you go to the spots that've been hyped up by tourists, you'll have a meh meal. I could go a very long time without eating another sandwich from Lardo, Shut Up and Eat or Country Cat. But I don't have to—because we have so much other amazing food.
Like Poke Mon or Hat Yai or, shit, Reel M' Inn.
The next time you're in town, Laurie, you drop me a line. We'll take you out. We'll feed you. You're part of the family here. We have good stuff, for cheap, and we'll get it for you.
But, hey, didja happen to bring back any machaca with flour tortillas?
