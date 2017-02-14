Less highfalutin food trend than hand roll gone wild-style and cylindrical, the sushirrito/makirrito fish-cannoned both Los Angeles and New York in 2016—already landing in the No. 1 spot on a BuzzFeed list of "Hipster Food Trends That Need Die in 2017." ("Microbreweries" were also on that truly joyless list from suddenly hater-friendly BuzzFeed, if you want to know what you're in for.)