Brooklyn Park Pub is one of the least likely whiskey bars in town, a neighborhood dive whose wall is plastered with beaver shots everyone swears are actually woodchucks, not beavers. Their burgers are a neighborhood standby (and a special favorite of our circulation manager.) We went for the most basic of the basic, the $8 cheeseburger with McDonald's-style fries topped with American cheese—although for 50 cents more, the BPP offers a wide selection of different cheeses.