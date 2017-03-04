WINNER: Pop Tavern—in maybe the most savage blowout and upset of the bracket. Pop Tavern stuck to fundamentals like a Hoosier, but Tannery Bar? We got solid recommendations on this burger, but the scouting was off. That cast-iron fry left the burger carbonized on the outside and half raw within, and the bun was toasted only to the level of mealy but was too hot to touch—not to mention that the thick beefsteak tomato and raw onion made us feel like we were digging through a wet laundry basket for the burger. Tannery's food is usually very good—but that burger took a dive today.