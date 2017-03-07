A menu full of fancy cocktails—think beer with tangerine and ramazotti—won't debut until after March 10. But Stacked is already an impressive production. In its enormous open kitchen, you can watch from the dining room as a brigade of cooks tweezes fennel pollen and roe onto an open-faced, smoked trout on rye ($8 a slice) containing a harvest-toned bouquet of cross-sectioned apple and beet. It is a beautiful sandwich—and so its cooks can be forgiven if they pause service for a moment to Instagram the results.