When I think steak, I think Michael Jordan. This has mostly to do with the fact I ate a lot of TV dinners when I was young and Michael Jordan played basketball.
But when Michael Jordan opened his Michael Jordan—The Steak House NYC restaurant in New York City in 1997, he made it clear. This steakhouse was not about Michael Jordan the athlete. This restaurant is about "Michael Jordan the businessman." The New York Times printed that.
Well, Michael Jordan the business man has Michael-Jordan-branded steakhouses in New York, Chicago, Connecticut, and soon the glistening casino landscape of scenic Ridgefield, Washington—soon to be home to the ilani casino, lowercased at all times because of its extreme humility.
We expect Michael Jordan's Steak House will be a classy place, with classy steaks, in a classy casino—as befits businessman Michael Jordan. The intimate 306-seat restaurant will open April 2017 with an "outdoor dining patio, complete with fire pit."
"Michael Jordan is officially leaving his footprint on the Portland metro area!" reads the press release, promising that Michael Jordan's Steak House will embody "the quality and distinction its name suggests," where Jordan's "vision and execution in creating the ultimate dining experience will be as unparalleled as his basketball prowess."
The vision of businessman Michael Jordan is being administered by the CornerStone restaurant group, which handles all Michael Jordan-branded restaurants including the 23.sportcafe in Connecticut and, of course, the forthcoming Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Chicago, which will serve steaks.
At the ilani casino, there will also be a fishhouse that is not named after Michael Jordan, the greatest athlete of all time who definitely knows steaks. But we can't see why anyone would care about anything like that.
