The suit alleges that after Lydy's lease expired on December 31, 2016, Lydy attempted to remove her then-two food carts—Rose City Waffles and Frankly Delicious—but that Hunter prevented her from removing her property. According to the suit, Hunter told her, "I will let you know what your move out is." The suit also alleges that Hunter contacted Lydy's movers directly, telling them they would be "removed from the station by police" if they attempted to move Lydy's carts.