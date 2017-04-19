One of the most unexpected gems on the menu is a $10 meal of burger and fries. But this is a far cry from the conciliatory burger plate that graced Chinese-American spots in the '80s—the pork or lamb Beijing street burgers ($6-$7) come in ginger-anise or chili-cumin-garlic flavors that would make Ray Kroc cringe. While you're at it, order a bowl of shoestring fries ($4), whether merely salted the way they normally come or enhanced with black vinegar and ground Sichuan peppercorn that the kitchen will add if you ask nicely.