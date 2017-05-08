Varnado spoke for 30 minutes, expressing disbelief that his rib shop would be set on fire, saying he's tried very hard during his life not to have enemies. "You put your whole heart and soul into something you like and love," he says, "and people come and take it away from you. You build your foundation. God always gave me the knowledge, and gave me strength and the heart to come back and be stronger than I am. So that's what I gotta do… Of all the things I've been through since I've been in Oregon, all the racism, it doesn't ever stop. Whoever you are, you're probably happy you did it."