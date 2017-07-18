Among Portland quirks, knowing that Alberta Market sells damn good fried chicken and jojos is somewhere between knowing which DMV to use and that there's a Voodoo Doughnut with "barely any line" on the east side. This is the only stop on the list that sold wings as the primary protein, but once you've had a bite of their meaty, juicy flesh you won't want to waste your time with anything else. The jojos skew on the narrow side, with a rich potato flavor up front and a salty finish that was almost spicy on a few bites. James, the man behind the counter on two visits, claims he tries to have them ready by 10:45 am every day, but we weren't able to cop any until around 11:30 on two separate visits. Get there before late afternoon, because they usually sell out, and for good reason.