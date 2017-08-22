“At first dad said, ‘I don’t understand the craze of this food cart life,'” Kao says. “In Asia it’s different: food carts mean a lower standard of food. In Portland it’s about doing what you’re really good at, honing it, serving just a few items. That’s how we got into it. We love food; our friends always call us the eating specialists. I’ve been into food carts ever since Snow White crepes—one of the first food carts in Portland—ever since I was 18. We said, ‘Why don’t we just do this?'”