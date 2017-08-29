At Pie Harder today, August 29, the Ecliptic Brewing patio will fill with six pizza ovens baking up deep-dish pies you've never see—meatball-stuffed Motor City slices, basil-and-tomato bruschetta slices, and meaty, giardiniera-topped Chicago-style slices.
The folk at East Glisan Pizza talk up the south-of-the-border-inspired pizza they'll be serving up at Pie Harder.
What pizza will you be serving at Pie Harder?
Detroit Style pan-pizza crust, with mozzarella and Wisconsin brick cheese, Gathering Together Farm's bi-color roasted corn, Mexican chorizo, pickled jalapenos, cilantro and lime crema.
Our Detroit pizza is inspired by Buddy's Pizza in Detroit and we strive to make a perfectly crispy crust with the addition of a cheese wall around the outer edge of the square pizza.
What makes for a good pizza?
We strive to hit a balance of toppings and flavors with the correct ratio of toppings, cheese, sauce, and crust. When these are combined with a keen sense of detail, then each slice of pizza can really sing and show off these flavors. The crust needs to have the right amount of crispiness with the perfect weight of sauce where it holds up without being too floppy.
What was your favorite pizza parlor when you were a kid?
Umberto's Pizzeria in New York.
Where do you get a slice around Portland, when not at your own shop?
Scottie's Pizza, as he is from our pizza family.
Pie Harder will offer up deep-dish pie slices from Baby Doll, Ex Novo, East Glisan, Pizza Jerk, Ranch and Via Chicago, plus sweet pie from Baker & Spice, Petunia's Pies and Pastries, and Ecliptic. It will take place today at Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N. Cook St., 503-265-8002, eclipticbrewing.com. 5-9 pm. $27. Tickets at bit.ly/Pieharder.
