I may never be seated in the main dining area of busy, tiny Du Kuh Bee—tucked in downtown between Nak Won and a hair salon—and that's just fine. The small two-tops that populate the hallway offer all the table space you'll need. Every time you go, you'll get the same thing: two little dishes of radish and cabbage kimchis, and a plate of hand-pulled noodles in one of umpty different forms. This was the original spot for Frank Fong before he started his Broadway noodle house, and it shows. Chewy and with just the right amount of singe from the wok, the noodles in the beef bulgogi noodle dish ($13) especially hit all the right spots. The beef is tender, the bean sprouts crunchy and the scallions pungent.