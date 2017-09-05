The word I keep hearing a lot lately is "generational." As in, Kendrick Lamar is a generational rapper or Sidney Crosby is a generational hockey player.
Why is the term is trending? I suspect it's because we're quietly witnessing the post-Millennials come of age. There's still no good name for them yet, but suddenly they're here. For the first time this week, a member of Gen Z will start as quarterback in the NFL. Lonzo Ball isn't a Millennial. Lorde isn't a Millennial, either.
It's not always clear until you have hindsight, of course.
It's obvious now that Tusk, which opened last August, is that generational restaurant. The veggie-heavy Mediterranean-ish restaurant on East Burnside presaged a year in which veganism went wild in Portland, with a crop of a half-dozen notable new animal-free openings.
My personal favorite is Aviv, the new vegan Israeli spot from the Gonzo food truck's Tal Caspi. Aviv was a pop-up before taking over the space inside Southeast Division Street's Banana Building that formerly held Portobello Vegan Trattoria.
Like Tusk, Aviv builds much of its seasonal and constantly updating menu from hummus, labneh, carrots and eggplant.
Unlike Tusk…well, Aviv is not Tusk. Tusk stands out for its sparing and skillful use of meat and cheese. Here's it's all tofu feta, cashew labneh and soy curls. But you also won't need to make reservations a month in advance, nor will you spend two hours and $250 on a meal for four. It's a mid-market version of modern, veggie-driven Middle Eastern that's low-key and accessible. Tusk is the runway version; Aviv is prêt-à-porter.
My favorite thing at Aviv is the hummus ($7-12), which takes up about a quarter of the menu and includes eight distinct versions. The base hummus is great, striking a perfect balance of smooth and substantial, with a pleasant nuttiness with heavy use of Soom tahini, which is made of single-origin Ethiopian sesame processed in Israel. The wide variety of well-chosen add-ons—everything from hatch chiles to harissa to avocado—are what make it special. My personal favorites are the spicy with fiery green zhoug (often spelled s’hug)—a perfect blend of cilantro, garlic, cloves and green jalepenos—and the harissa with a kiss of brightening preserved lemon. Regardless of what else you order, you should order a few hummus plates to share.
Aviv, 1125 SE Division St., 503-206-6280, avivpdx.com. Monday-Friday 11 am-10 pm, Saturday-Sunday 10 am-10 pm.
