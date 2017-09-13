Our current timeline is dark—the Oregonian's critic didn't name a restaurant of the year in his annual food issue, and Karen Brooks is writing about vegan push-pops for the little-read city magazine—but at least Portland has long had gobsmacking Hat Yai fried chicken coated in crushed peppercorns and fried shallots then dipped into the Malay-style house curry. You can get a whole bird with sticky rice for $23 at Hat Yai on Northeast Killingsworth.

Which is all to say Portland is spoiled when it comes to Thai. We might even have the country's second best Thai food scene after Los Angeles. I've been to Farmhouse five times and been impressed, but the best Thai meal I've had this year was at the new Pok Pok Northwest.